Sylvia Ann Bishop, 66, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. She was born April 2, 1954, in Charleston to William Allen and Mattie Mae Martin Taylor. She lived in Enid most of her early life before moving to Mantachie in 1989. She did clerical work for KI for 14 years and then at BancorpSouth where she retired. She was a animal lover who especially loved dogs, and she enjoyed doing yard work, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Verona City Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Joseph Daniel Dody (Marianne) of Mooreville; one daughter, Danielle Daugherty (Brian) of Fulton; two stepsons, Corey Bishop (Heather) of Tremont and Greg Bishop (Mandi) of Palmetto; one brother, Johnnie Lee Taylor (Sondra) of Enid; five grandchildren, Bradon Daugherty, Bailey Daugherty, Madi Daugherty, Tucker Dody, and Mia Dody; eight step-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Reginald "Reggie" Bishop; two brothers, William Allen "Winky" Taylor and Robert Charles "Charlie" Taylor; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Greg Bishop, Corey Bishop, Tucker Dody, and Derek Abbott. Condolences may be shared with Sylvia's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
