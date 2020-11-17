Timothy Bishop, 64, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home. He was born May 26, 1956, in El Paso, Texas, to Ernest and Martha Graham Bishop. He served six years in the United States Navy, where he was an E-5 Pettie Officer First Class, and three years in the Mississippi Army National Guard, where he was a Sergeant. He was retired from Day-Brite after 25 years. He enjoyed competitive shooting, hunting, and exercising his second amendment. He was a life endowment member of the NRA and a Golden Eagle sponsor for the youth NRA programs. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Amos officiating. Burial will be in the Hardens Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include his mother, Martha Bishop of Nettleton; one son, Jamie Osbirn (Jodie) of Tupelo; one daughter, Katie Thomas (Bill) of Greenville, AL; two brothers, Keith Bishop (Janice) of Nettleton, and Craig Bishop (Michelle) of Booneville; one sister, Patti Barber of Nettleton; four grandchildren, Anna Claire Thomas, Mary Frances Osbirn, Andy Osbirn, and Evan Thomas; a host of nieces and nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jonnie Fay Umfress Bishop; and his father. Pallbearers will be Ross Jamerson, Bill Thomas, Britton Umfress, Jourdan Skelton, Willie Lockett, and Nathan Moore. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude or Le Bonheur's Hospital. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
