Virginia Barrett Bishop (90) passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at her home in Saltillo. She was born September 14, 1930 to the late Trammel and Rose Barrett. She was a lifetime resident of Barrett Ridge. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to all. She was a member of Saint Thomas Catholic Church. She graduated Valedictorian of her Saltillo senior class where she also played basketball. She enjoyed reading, gardening, her flowers, making biscuits for Sunday brunch after Mass and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private family services will be Monday, August 2, 2021. Visitation will be 3-7 pm Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Saint Thomas Catholic Church in Saltillo. Burial will be in the Saint Thomas Cemetery. Virginia is survived by her children, Herman Ray Bishop, Jr. (Debbie), Regina Sumner (Charles), Joseph R. Bishop (Carol), Carole Bishop Horrell (Bob), Phillip Allen Bishop (Sherry) and Mary Ellen Bishop (Rodney); her sister, Sister Regina Barrett; her sisters-in-law, Waldeen Harkey-Hill, Jackie Barrett Davis, Manette Bedford and Janice Tarpley; her brother-in-law, Harold Bishop; her grandchildren, Mandie Scruggs (Joey), Ray Bishop III (Monica), John Bishop, Leigh Sumner, Katie Sumner, Stephanie Phillips (Michael), Jennifer Harper (Micah), Josh Chism (Ramsie), Ashby Green (MacKenzie), Stacy Hillmer (Tyke), Wade Green (Casey), Bob Horrell, Mike Horrell, Crystal Letson (Ken), Maiza Trigo and Maggie Morais; her great-grandchildren, Baylor, Kara Brooke, Caleb, John Wyatt, Pryce, Vera, Grayson, Jade, Frances Joseph, Violet, Evelyn, Jordan, Ashby, Tanner, Hannah, Hayes, Meyers, Bentley and Blake and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Herman Ray Bishop, Sr; her infant son, Harold Tice Bishop; her brothers, Ed, Bob, Frank and Jim Barrett; her sister, Rosemary Larkin and her special nephew, Frances J. Larkin. Pallbearers are; Josh Chism, Ray Bishop III, John Bishop, Baylor Phillips, Michael Phillips, Micah Harper, Joey Scruggs, Bob Horrell, Rodney Moore and Charles Sumner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to APUFRAM International (Honduras Missions, Rev. Emil Cook) at 773 Birmingham Ridge Rd Saltillo, MS 38866. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
