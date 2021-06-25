James Alvin Bivens, 59, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center on June 24, 2021. James enjoyed working, fishing, hunting and riding 4-wheelers. Survivors include wife Lynn Bivens, Dad James O. Bivens (Louise), Teresa Roberts (Derek), Elizabeth Salinas (Fernando), Dorthy Ivy, 3 sons, a host of neices and nepews, 1 step-son Ethen Havens (Hannah) and 1 grandson Logan Havens. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty McWhorter, brother Warren Fred McWhorter, Sister Donna Kay Bivens, Grandfather Major Bivens, Grandmother Mildred Bivens, Grandfather Jessie Keith and Grandmother Vertie Keith. Visitation will be on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 12 noon until service time at 2:00pm with Bro. Wayne Ward officiating at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Chickasaw County. Pallbearers will be Nick Phillips, John Crawford, Jeff Bowen, Ethen Havens, Matthew Barradas, Zack Barradas and honorary pallbearer Cody Glaspie. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.