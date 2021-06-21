Cyndy Michelle Black, age 49, died on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was born January 24, 1972 to Mary Hellums Denham and Johnny Harris. Cyndy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Herndon and Rev. Brock McWhirter officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her two sons, Larry Paul Black, Jr. and Joshua Wayne Black; her mother, Mary Denham; three sisters, Cammie Anderson, Kim Ferguson and Nicole Harris; one brother, Jamie Denham; and four grandchildren, Abbie, Remington, Kali and Jaxsen Black. She was preceded in death by her father, her twin sister, Lyndy Harris and a half brother, Jamie Harris. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 PM Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
