Ms. Dorothy Jean Black, 70, was born on September 10, 1950 to the late Hurbert and Mary Alice Louise Black in Ripley, MS. She gained her wings on April 8, 2021 at Rest Haven Health & Rehab in Ripley, MS. Ms. Black attended Line Street Consolidated and South Tippah High School in Ripley, MS. She was employed at many restaurants in Tippah County and her favorite was Cardinals Drive Inn where she loved being apart of until her health started to fail. She professed her love and belief in Christ Jesus at an early age and joined St. John MBC in Ripley, MS and later rededicated her life at Terry Street Church of Christ where she remained until death. Ms. Black leaves to cherish her memories five children: Lenell (Kenisha) Black, Sharon (Bryan) Gregory both of Ripley, MS, Terrance (Thea) Black of Houston, TX, Gwen (Curtis) Morgan of Ripley MS and Katese (Martice) Rutherford of Tupelo, MS. Twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two brothers, Hurbert Black of Aurora, Ill, and Jimmy (Fannie) Black of Ripley, MS. Two sisters, Ethel Mae Foote of Aurora, Ill, and Rilla (Martin) Girley of Ripley, MS. One special uncle, Thomas Robinson and aunt Clara McKenzie and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. One special friend Sammie Coleman. Visitation will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Terry Street Church of Christ in Ripley, MS. Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00am at Terry Street Church of Christ. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Green Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest resgistry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
