Frances Anderson Malone Black, at age 95, transformed from this life to her life eternal on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the Simerson Greenhouse at United Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo, where she had resided since Feb., 2013. Frances was born in Sadler, TX to Verner S. Anderson and Carrie Bell Hughes Anderson, pioneer Tupelo families, on May 18, 1925. She attended and graduated from Bissell High School, where she spent a pristine childhood with her family and friends. Frances was married to Little Joe Malone, who owned the historical Cloverleaf Drive Inn until his death in 1972. She then married Paul Black who died in 1986. Her work included over 20 years as a furniture salesperson for Benchcraft, stints as a waitress at Donna's Grill and Jerry's Place. Her greatest love was the Regional Rehabilitation Center where she spent almost 11 years as the receptionist and promoter of all things RRC. She was a member of the Bissell Baptist Church, being baptized in Coonewah Creek by the late Bro. G. L. Ford, longtime pastor. Frances was a kind hearted, vivacious soul whose love of mankind endeared her to hundreds. A reception and memorial service will take place in the Atrium of the Regional Rehabilitation Center (615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo) at 4 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with Steve Holland and her granddaughter, Cindy Wood speaking. Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM at the Rehab Center. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Frances is survived by her children from Little Joe, Jimmy Malone and Patsy Jo Malone Grissom, both of Tupelo; her two sons by Paul, Al Black and his wife, Rhonda of Tupelo, and Rev. Andy Black and his wife, Deneda Black of Fulton; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, and two siblings, Corrine Anderson Evans, and Wayne Anderson. Memorials may be made to the Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801.
