Eddie Lee Black was born November 3, 1941 to the late Rev. Eddie Lee Black and Drusilla Wise- Black in Egypt, MS. He departed this life Saturday, April 25, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. At an early age he accepted the Lord as his Savior Jesus Christ under the auspices of Rev. Jennings at Center Hill M. B. Church. He later reunited with Second Baptist Church in Verona, MS under the leadership of Pastor Stone. Eddie attended Carver High School, Okolona Jr. College and later recieved a BS in Social Science from Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Spring, MS. He furthered his graduate work at Georgia State College earning a Masters in Counseling. He moved to Chicago for a short while and and worked for U.S. Steel and later returned to Tupelo, MS and worked for North MS Medical Center as an Alcohol & Drug Counselor. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Dexter Harris, and grandson, Marcus Blanks, longtime friend and his extended family Bobby L Mauldin. He is survived by Martha Black, Anthony F. Black (Dr. Arretta Lynne Carter-Black) and Alaric Black; three grandchildren, Chuana Durden, Brisith Jackson, Branden Harris; three sisters, Allyson J. Ruff- Long, Eve Massey, Vanessa Goree; four brothers, Walter Garth, Sam Black, Jeffery Goree; four aunts, five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home (Walk-thru) from 4-6 P.M. and Funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Gateway M. B. Church 1282 Palmetto Road Verona, MS. Burial will be in the Verona Cemetery. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
