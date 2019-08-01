Robert Leon Black Jr., 80, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home. He was born April 4, 1939 in Shannon to Robert Black Sr. and Stella Melvin Tackett Black. On September 9, 1961, He married the former Clara Mae Ellis together they have two daughters, Tina and Zina. Leon was a lifelong plumber, before his retirement from B&E Plumbing, which he co-owned, he worked for Nash Plumbing Company for several years. Leon loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors: camping, boating, fishing and gardening. When not outdoors, he also enjoyed antique cars, country music and watching western movies. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Clara Black of Mooreville; two daughters, Tina McLure and her husband, Tony of Yadkinville, North Carolina and Zina Henry and her husband, Jerry of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Justin Daugherty and his wife, Gina of Clemmons, North Carolina, Barry Ford and his wife, Crystal of Mooreville, Kayla Hubbard and her husband, T. C. of Mantachie, Nathan Henry of Mantachie, Kyle Henry and his wife, McKenzie of Saltillo, Kirk Henry of Saltillo, and Jenny McLure of Milledgeville, Georgia; eight great-grandchildren, Mia and Max Daugherty, Amy, Ashton, Landon Ford, and Nealy, Raelee, Joseph Hubbard; two sisters, Helen Gable of Tupelo and Nona Little and her husband, Bobby of Saltillo and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Stella Black, five sisters, Sue Byrd, Shirley Evans, Jimmie Ellis, Janie Estes, and Nell McLarty and two brothers, Romie Black and John Henry Black. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 12 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Ricky Pierce officiating. Graveside services will follow in Gilvo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Black, Andy Black, Eddie Ellis, Billy Deaton, T. C. Hubbard, and Robert Ellis. Special prayer and appreciation of all the staff and doctor's with Tupelo Cardiology, Tupelo Cancer Center, Urologic and IMA for their care over the years. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
