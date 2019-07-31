MOOREVILLE -- Leon Black, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home in Mooreville. Services will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Ricky Piece officiating. Visitation will be on Friday August 2, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Gilvo Cemetery.

