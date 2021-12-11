Mary Fern Hicks Blackard, 85, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She was born September 23, 1936 in Pinedale to Jessie and Sallie Chesteen Hicks. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to the mountains and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved going to church and was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Kara Blackard and Bro. William Cook officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Pinedale. She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Ann Gregory (Mike); a son, David Lee Blackard, Sr. (Malinda); a sister, Christine Phillips; three brothers, Eugene Hicks, Earnest Hicks and Eddie Hicks; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morris Lee Blackard; and a sister, Laverne Williams. Visitation will be Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 1:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
