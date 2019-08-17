VINA, AL -- Guy Blackburn, 84, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Southern Magnolia Estates in Golden. Services will be on Monday, August 19, 11 a.m. at Burnout Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 18, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Burnout Cemetery.

