Norma Bryan Blackwell, 83, passed away on Tuesday, December 07, 2021 at the NMMC. She met the love of her life, Julius "Sonny" Blackwell at the Palmer's Children Home and they were happily married until his death in 2003. Norma enjoyed working in the restaurant business, taking care of her grandchildren, and reading and writing. She loved her family, and her church family. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn and she loved singing in the choir and helping in the nursery. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her children, Rev. David Blackwell (Cyndi), John Blackwell (Linda), Lisa Blackwell and Gerald Blackwell (Cherity); grandchildren, Kelly Braun, Chasity Pace (Brian), Timothy Blackwell (LeAnna), Shelby Scott (Ethan), Taylor Blackwell (Brandon Robbins) and Sonny Blackwell; greatgrandchild, Brooks Robbins; special son, Ronald McKinney; brothers and sisters, Ann Fisher, Bert Bryan (Jennifer), Dan Bryan (Virginia), Doris Moore (Donald) and Neal Bryan (Lisa); host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Dan Prescott and Lucille Bass Bryan; brothers, Charles Bryan and Don Bryant; sisters, Shirley Goad, Mary Ann Jones, Martha Jo Byrd; Anita Childers and Tammy Bryan; grandson, Joshua Moore; special- brother-in-law, Jimmy Fisher. Pallbearers will be Reed Roberts, Bryan Fisher, Ethan Scott, Kendel Fisher, Hunter Lambert, Adam McAnally and Timothy Blackwell. Honorary pallbearers will Sonny Blackwell and Brooks Robbins. Visitation will be Friday at Waters Funeral Home from noon until service time @ 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.