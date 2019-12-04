TUPELO -- Camden Blair, 6, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, AR. Services will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Noon at White Hill M.B. Church, 1987 S. Eason Blvd, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 AM - service time at White Hill M.B. Church. Burial will follow at City Cemetery.

