Camden Blair

TUPELO - Camden Blair, 6, gained his wings on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, AR. His Home-going Celebration will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at White Hill M.B. Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 11 AM - service time only at the church. He was predeceased by his grandparents, George and Daisy Blair. He is survived by his Parents, , Grandparents, Aunts, and Uncles. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.

