James "Jimmy" Houston Blair, 84, died peacefully Friday August 9, 2019 at CC Young Senior Living in Dallas, Texas. He was born August 6, 1935 in New Hope, Alabama to Houston and Mary Helen Blair. Jimmy was a long-time resident of Amory, Mississippi where he enjoyed fishing, golf and sports in general. He had a career in the heavy equipment business with Scribner Equipment Company. Jimmy moved to Dallas in 2009 to be close to his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Johnson Blair and his parents. He is survived by his children, Jamie Blair Palmer, husband David, John Blair, wife Connie and Robert Blair, wife Kathleen, all of Dallas; seven grandchildren, Leslie Palmer Hanson, Mary Palmer Hoffman, Jeannie Blair Hood, James Blair, Jack Blair, Andrew Blair, William Blair and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Betty Blair Taylor, husband George, from Tupelo, MS. and their children and grandchildren. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to CCYOUNG Senior Living in Dallas, Texas or St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Amory, Mississippi. Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
