WEST POINT, MS -- Angeline Blair-Lumar, 78, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Progress Street Church of God. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.