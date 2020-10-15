Billy Blake, 66 passed away at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS on October 08, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00p-7:00p at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Graveside services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Middleton City Cemetery in Middleton, TN at 11:00 am. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

