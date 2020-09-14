WEST POINT, MS -- Jerome William Blake, 69, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Branson Lane in Starkville, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Snow Family Cemetery, Okolona, MS. Burial will follow at Snow Family Cemetery.

