Larry Wayne Blake 57, passed away on December 21, 2020 at his uncle's residence in Shannon, MS. He was born on August 22, 1963 in Cross County, Arkansas to parents James L. Blake and Cleta Faye (George)Blake. He was of the Church of God faith. He enjoyed watching football on television. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton is assisting the family. He is survived by one daughter, Amber Blake of Jonesboro, Arkansas; one brother, James Blake (Melissa) of Shannon; one sister, Vickie Ballenger (Jimmy) of Fort Payne, AL; a special uncle and aunt, Mike and Debbie George of Shannon, and another uncle and aunt, Ralph and Anita George of Guntown. He was preceded in death by his parents. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com

