Marzell Clardy Blake at the age of 84 entered her eternal home and joined her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Marzell was born on October 17, 1937, in Oktibbeha County, to John William Andrew Clardy and Clara Jewel Crowson Clardy. On June 5, 1955, she married Ellis Blake; they were married for 55 years before his death on October 12, 2010. She retired as a bookkeeper from B&M Pole Company after over 25 years of dedicated service. Marzell is a member of First Baptist Church in Saltillo; prior to that, she was a member at Calvary Baptist Church in West Point. Her faith in God was a large part of Marzell's life; the thing that brought her the most joy was reading and studying the Bible. She also enjoyed spending time in the mountains with her family as well as cooking, gardening, and walking with friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her incredible joy. Survivors include her three sons, Gary Blake (Shawn) of Fulton, Larry Blake (Amy) of Blue Springs, Andy Blake (Lisa) of Mount Olive, Alabama; grandchildren, April Padgett (Greg), Stephen Blake (Lara), Jody Blake, Lorianna Kelly (Justin), Tori Blake, Drew Blake (Bekah), Kara Blake, Eli Blake, Halle Blake, Robert Card (Toni), and Linda Martin (Rusty); 12 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Edd Clardy (Frances), Gerald Clardy (Virginia), Ernest Lee Clardy (Lynda), Nita Holden (David), Sam Whitt (Charlene), Betty Weeks, Nelly Long; and brother-in-law, Rufus "Bubba" Powell. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Plummie Clardy; her husband of 55 years, Ellis Blake; brothers and sisters, Boyd Clardy, Peggy Clardy, John William Arnold Clardy, Liz Powell, Emmer Sue Clardy, Clara Mae Clardy, and John Whitt. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021, and one hour prior to service on Monday, December 13, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Funeral services honoring Marzell's life will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with her grandson, Dr. Jody Blake, officiating and her grandson, Drew Blake providing comforting music. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at Center Grove Cemetery near Starkville. Pallbearers will be Gary Blake, Larry Blake, Andy Blake, Stephen Blake, Greg Padgett, and Eli Blake. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803; they took wonderful care of Marzell before her passing. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
