Marzell Blake, 84, passed away Thursday, December 09, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Dr. Jody Blake officating. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. and one hour prior to service Monday, December 13, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Center Grove Cemetery, Starkville.

