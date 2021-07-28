Carolyn Grunewald Blakey passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 10, 1939, to Aime' and Madeline Grunewald as the youngest of four girls. In 1957 as class valedictorian, Callie graduated from Holy Name of Jesus School. As the first in her family to graduate from college, she obtained her Bachelor's degree in Medical Technology from Loyola University. After college, she worked at the Public Health Hospital where she met and later married Dr. John Blakey before relocating in 1967 to Tupelo. Inspired by her love for traveling and cooking, she became co-owner of Chez Cuisine in 1978 which was one of the first gourmet specialty shops in the area that sold Cuisinart kitchen equipment and cookware as well as offered cooking classes. During that time she also co-authored a cookbook that was sold in area gift shops. Callie was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church for over fifty years. She is survived by her son, Peter Blakey and his wife, Suzanne of Tupelo; and one granddaughter, Margaret Claire Blakey of Tupelo. She is also survived by son, John Blakey of Nashville, Tennessee; and one sister, Madeline Grunewald of Metarie, Louisiana. Callie was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rita Vaccaro and Roberta Pareti. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Church. Inurnment will follow at St. James Columbarium at a later date. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, The Shepherd Center of Tupelo, or St. James Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.