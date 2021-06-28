Beulah Mae Blakney, 89,of Iuka, MS, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her residence. Beulah Mae was a very humble woman. She enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. She was introduced to the love of her life, RC Blakney, on a blind date that had been set up by their cousins. They were married October 11, 1952. Beulah Mae is survived by one daughter, Brenda Gale Kennedy (Edwin); two grandchildren, Hannah Leah Ruple (Branden) and Seth Isaac Kennedy (Moranda); 6 great-grandchildren, Brianna Thompson, Emilyn Ruple, Kamryn Ruple, Sutton Ruple, Deacon Ruple, and Kye Kennedy; one brother JT Skinner (Neville), and one brother-in-law JT Blakney, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, RC Blakney, her parents Jiddy Taylor Skinner,Sr.and Mamie Oberia Woolley Skinner, sisters-in-law, Judy Holt Blakney and Beatrice Blakney Alcock, and brother in law Howard Alcock. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 5pm until 8pm, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. The body will lie in state from 10am until the time of service on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at New Salem Baptist Church. Services will be at 11am on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at New Salem Baptist Church, officiated by Bro. Ron Norvell, Bro. Ted Bafeas, Bro. Seth Kennedy, and Bro. Ed Kennedy. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Donations may be made in Beulah's honor to the Antioch Cemetery Fund or to The Station Church. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.