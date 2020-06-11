TUPELO -- Bobby Blanchard, 64, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Home in TUPELO. Services will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tupelo Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tupelo Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Gardens.

