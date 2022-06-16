Gregory Lashawn Blanchard, 44, known to many as "G.B." was born on November 29, 1977 to Artley and Marie Blanchard. He passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Monroe Regional Hospital. He loved his family and was an avid fan of New England Patriots. Survivors include, his fiancée, Cheryl Reese, one son, Omarion Jones; one daughter, Zesiree Haynes; three brothers: Leonard Blanchard, Willie C. Blanchard, and Clarence Blanchard; four sisters: Mildred Blanchard, Priscilla Blanchard, Doris Blanchard, and Ida Bell Visitation will be Friday, June 17th at 12 noon - 5 pm at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Avenue, Okolona. Services will be Saturday, June 18th at 12 noon, Pleasant Grove MB Church, Egypt Rd. Burial will follow services. Bailey Funeral Home in Okolona is in charge of the arrangements.
