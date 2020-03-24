Jules "John" Edward Blanchard, 90, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born February 27, 1930 to Jean Baptiste Blanchard and Arlene Nadeau Blanchard in Bradley, Maine. John enlisted in the United States Navy and made his career serving his country faithfully. During his 20 year military career, he received an Associate's Degree from Texas A&I University and traveled throughout the World. Earning the rank of Chief Petty Officer, he retired as a Jet Mechanic/ Instructor. On September 25, 1948 he married the former Bobbie Leslie. They were married 65 years before her death in 2013, during their marriage they enjoyed dancing. He has been an active member of both the VFW and American Legion Post 49. He enjoyed golfing, playing guitar, singing and family gatherings. Survivors include his eight children, Scott L. Blanchard and his wife, Nita of Shiloh Community, Larry Blanchard and his wife, Joyce of the Shiloh Community, Kathy Arnold and her husband, David of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Mary Dawson and her husband, Gary of Mooreville, Suzanne Smith of Mooreville, Frances Long and her husband, Mickey of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Phillip Blanchard and his wife, Mimi of Guntown and Chris Blanchard and his wife, Kori of Mooreville; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Nicky Blanchard; four grandchildren; three sisters, Charlotte, Corinne and Carla and one brother, Frank. Visitation will be 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring John's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Gary Dawson officiating. Private graveside services will follow in Mooreville Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
