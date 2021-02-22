Larry Blanchard, 68, of Mantachie, MS passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021 after a two year battle with cancer. Larry was born February 05, 1953. He was always a hard worker, he had a lifelong career in the furniture industry and he was a dedicated manager for United Furniture Industries.He attended Dorsey Baptist Church. His proudest title though was that of Papaw. Larry Had a large than life stature that could only be rivaled by his love of family and Alabama Crimson Tide football. Roll Tide! Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. @ Mooreville Methodist Church Cemetery, 737 hwy 371, Mooreville. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, Joyce Blanchard; daughter, Lauren Jane Barnett (Cliff); son, John Scott (Krista); (7) grandchildren, Alix, Chance, Luke, Sam, Emma, Chloee and Charlee; (1) great-grandchild, Rhett; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Blanchard and his mother, Bobbie; sons, Tucker and Clint; his brother, Nicky. St. Jude held a special place in Larry's heart. In Lieu of gifts or flowers, the family ask that you please consider donating in his memory. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
