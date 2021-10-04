Rutherford "Ford" Blanchard, passed away at the family hunting camp on October 2, 2021. Ford enjoyed hunting, fishing and fantasy football along with many other outdoor sports and activities. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, son Maxus and girlfriend Lakyn. Ford worked in maintenance for Ashley Furniture and was a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Sims Meredith and Bro. Gary Dawson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Phillip and Mimi Blanchard; son, Maxus Harrison Blanchard; girlfriend and mother of his son, Lakyn Strawn; brothers Matt and Ben Blanchard. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett and Martha Swann, John and Bobbie Blanchard. Pallbearers will be Brent Duncan, Brett Davis, Caleb Turner, Miles Beasley, Rett Swann and Will Swann. Visitation was held at Waters Funeral Home Monday from 5-7 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
