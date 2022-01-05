On November 30, 1953, a child was born to Mrs. Adellar Lee and his fathers, Mr. Leon Miller and Mr. Roland Lee. His name was Henry Lee Blanchard, Sr. He departed this life on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 to be with the Lord. Henry joined Sherman Grove Church at an early age. He attended Pontotoc Attendance Center in the early 1960's. The schools were integrated and he went on to attend school in New Albany. After twenty-five years, Henry reunited with his high school sweetheart, Christine Zinn, and they were joined in holy matrimony. He loved his family and community. Henry was well known in the community and would help anyone in need. Henry started work at Super Sagless and Rick's Grocery Store. He also worked in Pontotoc at Wal-Mart, Kolheim Asphalt, and finally Ashley Furniture in Ecru. Henry leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Christine Zinn Blanchard of Pontotoc, MS; one son, Henry Blanchard, Jr. (Gip) of Tupelo, MS; three daughters, Christi Burnside, Virginia Crawford (Tommy), and Sandra Smith (Kennis) all of Pontotoc, MS; six brothers, Johnny B. Shawver, Tom Blanchard (Gail) of Pontotoc, MS, Curtis Lee (Stephen) of San Diego, CA, James Miller (Joyce), Jimmie Miller, and Joe Miller all of Racine, WI; three sisters, Ida Carmen (Earnest), Sandra Miller Shannon, and Lela Still all of Racine, WI; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, three sisters, Emma Hodges, Mary Francis Lipsey, and Ella Cobbs, two brothers, Elim B. Shawver and Robert Miller, and four aunts. Visitation will be Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
