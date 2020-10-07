Donja Thompson Bland, 48, did suddenly Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1972, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Emory Orville and Sybil Louise Funderburk Thompson. She was a member of the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy in Mooreville. She was a surgical technician in the medical field for many years. She was also a homemaker who loved being around her family, especially her children. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, at the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy with Bro. Ryan E. Napalo officiating. Rob Abel will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Union Grove Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Terry Bland; her mother, Sybil Thompson; one son, Jacob Bland; one daughter, Abby Bland, all of the Eggville community; one brother, Emory Jay Thompson of Monticello, MS; three nephews, Casey Thompson, Evan Thompson, and Aaron Thompson; several other family members and friends. She was preceded in death her Father, Emory Orville Thompson. Visitation will be from noon until service time Thursday at the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
