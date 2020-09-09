Mr. Gordon Vesper Bland, age 74, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home. He was born April 16, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri to Bernard K. Bland and Margaret E. Vesper Bland, and lived many years in Webster Groves, Missouri. Gordon made many St. Louis friends and fans throughout his music career. He was a soulful, versatile singer and guitarist, at home in all styles of American music, with a passion for altered tunings and finger picking. He had a natural curiosity of science, humanity, and religion. Gordon was a longtime supporter of the Natural Resources Defense Council, and other environmental causes, with hopes of preserving our natural heritage and our planet's climate. He asked that everyone plant a tree. Gordon married Janet Sample Bland, his longtime friend, on April 1, 2006. Survivors include Janet Bland of Longview Community; two sons, Paul Lynn Sample of Longview community, and Jack Kidd Sample of Nashville, TN; his brother, Cary D. Bland of Longview Community; two grandchildren, Alexia Hope Wimberly and Averyll Lynn Sample. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stephen K. Bland. The family has requested all services be private due to Covid-19. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
