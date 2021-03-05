Jessie Winston "Wimp" Bland, 83, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Evelyn Bland for 65 years and was the father of two children. He served in the US Airforce for 4 years. He loved fishing and camping. He was a member and deacon for 50 years at Schoona Chapel Baptist Church and also a Mason for many years. Wimp is survived by his wife, Evelyn Bland; daughters, Pat Benefield(Bobby) and Tina Pettit(Perry); brother, Quay Bland; 6 grandchildren, Brian(Jessica), Ronny, Randy, Crystal, Chad(April), and Diane(Sam); 13 great-grandchildren, Alex, Lilly, Sarah, Tripp, Bailey(Makenna), Emma, Chandler, Connor, Kirstin, Jaxon, Ella, Landon, and Destin; great-great-grandchildren, Novie Grace. He was preceded in death by is father, Hulette Bland; mother, Jesse; 3 brothers, Jimmy, Winfred, and Chester Bland; and son-in-law, John Pettit. Service will be 2PM, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Schoona Chapel Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Huey and Bro. Clifton Waldron. Burial will follow in Old Cooke Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Ronny, Randy, Brian, Chad, Sam, and Chandler. Honorary pallbearers will be Connor, Tripp, Jaxon, Bailey, and Landon. Visitation will be Saturday, March 6th, 5-8PM at the church and Sunday, March 7th, 1PM until service time at the church.
