Jimmy Lee Bland, 70, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. Jimmy was a 1969 graduate of Thaxton High School. He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the United States Army 18th Engineer Brigade. Jimmy was the owner of Ridgecrest Insurance in Pontotoc. He was married to Marquita for 49 years and enjoyed his family, fishing, and working in his yard. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Marquita Bishop Bland; his son, Michael Bland(Jamie); his granddaughter, Kerri Bland; and his brothers, Billy Bland and LaDean Bland. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Bland; his mother, Pauline Bland; and his sister, LaJuan Collums. Private family services were held Saturday, August 21, 2021. Burial will be in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

