Joan Lee Blankenship "Ms. B.", 87, of Tupelo, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born November 13, 1932 to Barth David and Evelyn Lawson Bender. She worked at North Mississippi Medical Center as a Ward Secretary from 1979 to retirement. She coached swimming for 40+ years and received The ConocoPhillips Outstanding Service Award in 1994 and it has been said that she taught Tupelo how to swim. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Forest Sheffield officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park She is survived by her sons, Rob Blankenship (Jennifer) of Belden; Russell Blankenship (Tangie) of Tupelo; sister, Judy Stein; six grandchildren, Christa Evans, Chad Blankenship (Dallas), Candace Blankenship, Lauren Cox, Darby Blankenship, and Lily Blankenship; eight great grandchildren, Carter Blankenship, Turner Blankenship, Jaxon Evans, Tatum Blankenship, Hudson Blankenship, Ava Cox, Tripp Blankenship, and Aspen Cox; and host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Blankenship, her parents, brother, Kenneth Bender, Sister, Donna Garner, and brother-in-law, Stan Stein. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tupelo Aquatic Club, P.O. Box 3423 Tupelo, MS 38803; designated for Joan Blankenship or to Create Foundation: Tupelo Aquatic Center Memorial/ Honorarium Fund, P.O. Box 1053 Tupelo, MS 38802; designated for Joan Blankenship.

