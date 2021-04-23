Russell Evan Blankenship, 61, passed away on April 19, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born to George and Joan Lee Blankenship on January 28, 1960. A lifelong resident of Tupelo, he was a class of 1978 alumni at Tupelo High School where he excelled in football. He went on to Mississippi College after graduating and pursued his BA while continuing to play football. Soon after college, he began a career in construction that he remained passionate about throughout his life. It was working at Rutledge Construction and most recently, Hodge's Construction, that he gained an extended second family in the coworkers he enjoyed sharing his days with. Russell was a faithful believer and truly loved the Lord, a love that he spoke freely about and shared with beloved family and friends. At the center of his world was his wife, four daughters, three grandchildren, and his Boxer George. He beamed with pride when talking about them and rarely had a conversation without involving them. He enjoyed cooking for his family, especially family dinners on Sundays. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting for antiques to add to his exquisite man cave, and he never passed up a good joke. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Tangie Blankenship; his daughters, Candace Blankenship of Tupelo; Lauren Cox of Ruidoso, New Mexico; Darby Blankenship of Tupelo; Lily Blankenship of Tupelo; brother Rob Blankenship (Jennifer) of Belden; grandchildren, Hudson Blankenship, Ava Cox, and Aspen Cox. Preceding him in death are his parents and mother-in-law, Rosa Lee Wells. Visitation will be Monday, April 26, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Richard Anglin officiating. Pallbearers will be Rob Blankenship, Chad Blankenship, Mark Greenwood, Jason Roberts, Terry Wells, and Thomas Wells.
