Mrs. Etheleen Johnson Blanton, 100, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, Mississippi. She was born in the Redland Community of Pontotoc County, Mississippi on September 23, 1920 to Cleland Johnson and Laudie Walker Johnson. She was a devoted and loving Christian wife and mother. She was a member of Houston First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for 35 years. Graveside Services will be held at Houston City Cemetery on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Dr. Daniel Heeringa officiating. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Blanton is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Blanton Hamric of South Carolina; her grandchildren, Jennifer (William) Gray of Houston, and Debbie (Mike) Croft of Caledonia; her great-grandchildren, Barrett (Dana) Gray, Chelsea (Alex) Harmon, and Faith (Curtis) Smith; and three great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Blanton is preceded in death by her parents, her late husband of 53 years, Marlin Doyle Blanton, her daughter, Marlene Blanton Brown, her sister, Edith Wright, and her three grandchildren, Leighton Hamric, Clayton Hamric, and Anna Kathryn Hamric. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Houston First Baptist Church "Building Fund" 201 West Madison Street Houston, Mississippi 38851 Pallbearers will be Barrett Gray, Alex Harmon, Curtis Smith and Wallace Norman. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her caregivers for their dedication to and compassion for Mrs. Blanton over the years. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
