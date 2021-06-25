Patricia Blaylock, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Baptist Reynold's House in Collierville. She was a legal secretary, she had a servants heart and loved helping others. She had a wonderful sense of humor and she loved to make people laugh. She enjoyed her pets, art and craft shows and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong christian and of the Methodist faith. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, John Blaylock; daughter, Shanda Wicker (David); grandchildren, Jackson Wicker and Mason Wicker; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton Otis and Annie Bullock Owen. Pallbearers will be David Wicker, Lannia Bullock, Jalon Bullock,Brent Bullock, Jerry Crawford and Jason Crawford. Visitation will be at the funeral home Sunday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

