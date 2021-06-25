Patricia Blaylock, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Baptist Reynold's House in Collierville. She was a legal secretary, she had a servants heart and loved helping others. She had a wonderful sense of humor and she loved to make people laugh. She enjoyed her pets, art and craft shows and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong christian and of the Methodist faith. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, John Blaylock; daughter, Shanda Wicker (David); grandchildren, Jackson Wicker and Mason Wicker; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton Otis and Annie Bullock Owen. Pallbearers will be David Wicker, Lannia Bullock, Jalon Bullock,Brent Bullock, Jerry Crawford and Jason Crawford. Visitation will be at the funeral home Sunday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.