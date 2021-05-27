Shelly Blaylock, 56, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:00 am at Green Street Church Of Christ. Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton Condolences may be made at communityfuneraldirectors.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.