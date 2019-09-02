GORE SPRINGS, MS -- Sheryl Blaylock, 74, passed away Sunday, September 01, 2019, at Grenada Rehab and Healthcare Center in Grenada. Services will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00pm at Bradford Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at Pryor Funeral Home, and also on Wednesday from 1pm until service time at the Church.

