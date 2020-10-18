Delbert Tracy Blaylock, 46, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born January 3, 1974 to Delbert C. Blaylock and Linda Abbott Oliver. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He graduated in 1992 from I.A.H.S., He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and watching football. Survivors include his mother, Linda (Jesse) Oliver of Fulton; wife, Sue Helen Blaylock of Fulton; sons: Nathaniel Lee Blaylock and Jacob Ellis Blaylock; step-daughters: Ashley Sims, Renea Miller, Kayla Miller, Amber Grace Pope; brother-in-law, Bobby Dill of Fulton Preceded in death by his father, Delbert C. Blaylock, sister, Rebecca Dianne Dill There will be no public service. Senter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

