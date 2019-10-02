MEMPHIS -- Edward Bledsoe Jr, 66, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Hwy 72 results from Automobile Accident in Benton County. Services will be on a later date at a Reflection of Life Celebration . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements .

