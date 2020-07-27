Ms. Terri Lauren Blissard, 47, formerly of Houston, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi due to Covid- 19 Virus. She was born in Tupelo, Mississippi on April 1, 1973 to Harold Jahu Blissard and Jerrie Sue Wages Blissard. She was the grant administrator for the City of Tupelo. Terri was an exceptionally talented musician who loved classical music. She played for many weddings, funerals, and choirs. At the sesquicentennial celebration at First Baptist Church in Houston, she composed a dedicatory anthem which was performed by the church choir. Presently she was an organist/ pianist for First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. In high school, she was selected as a Presidential Scholar by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars and won second place in the statewide Eudora Welty fiction writing contest sponsored by the University of Mississippi. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, she began a short career in journalism including the Columbus Commercial Dispatch before moving into grant writing, first with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and then with the City of Tupelo. Private Family Funeral Services were held at Houston First Baptist Church in Houston, Mississippi with Dr. Daniel Heeringa and Rev. Brad Hodges officiating. Pallbearers were Gordon McNeely, Mike Day, David Collums, Ronnie Bell, Calvin Boyd, Brady Boyd. Burial was at Old Monroe Presbyterian Cemetery in Algoma, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Ms. Blissard is survived by her parents, Jahu and Jerrie Blissard of Pontotoc, Mississippi. Memorials may be made to: Houston First Baptist Church "Together We Grow Fund" 201 West Madison Street Houston, Mississippi 38851 OR Pontotoc First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 308 Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863 Ms. Blissard is preceded in death by her grandparents, Will and Mandy Blissard and Sam and Vernon Wages. One of Terri's last messages on social media was to rejoice that her coworkers had tested negative for the virus. Her and the family's wishes are that everyone would take this virus seriously and wear a mask to protect yourself and others around you. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
