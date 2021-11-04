Dorothy Marie Blue passed away at the Sanctuary Hospice House on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the age of 80. Marie was born October 16, 1941 in the Jericho Community in Union County, the daughter of Earnest and Lizzie Pannell McDonald. She will be remembered by the community as a fixture at Palmer's Big Star where worked as manager and head cashier for 27 years. Marie had a tremendous sense of humor and was known as sports enthusiast, supporting Ole Miss and even Mississippi State on occasion. However Marie's greatest love and passion was for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a servant's heart and always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She was a longtime member of Priceville Baptist Church and an active member of the Golden Circle Sunday School Class. Second only to her service to Christ was her service to her family who she dearly loved. The time she spent loving and taking care of each one will never be forgotten. Marie leaves behind two children, Mike Black (Marti) of Marietta and Tina Osborne of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Chris Black (Andrea) and Jon Black (Angie), all of Okolona; Austin Black (Jessica) of Marietta; and Lexie and Alyssa Osborne of Tupelo; four great-grandchildren, Reid and Hunter Black , Balie Tyra, and Hunter White; three sisters, Meadie Cossitt, Martha Humphreys (Ed), and Linda Pickens; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 21 years, Jimmy Blue; her step-father, O.L. Cartwright; infant brother, Bobby Joe; four brothers, Bill, Milton, Bobby, and Miles McDonald; and a sister, Earnestine Outlaw. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. James Young and Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chris Black, Jon Black, Austin Black, Tim McDonald, Dwight Hall, and Mack McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be Marie's past co-workers at Palmers and her great-grandsons, Reid and Hunter Black. Memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
