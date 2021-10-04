John Blumer passed away on October 3, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born December 15, 1944, in Hattiesburg, MS to John and Willie Mae Blumer. John was a member of Auburn Baptist Church where he enjoyed fellowship with his Life Group. A veteran of the Air Force, John served and fought in the Vietnam War. He began his career in furniture sales in Texas where he met his wife, Margaret. John then decided to become a field man for the Piggly Wiggly Corporation. John and Margaret moved to Fulton, MS where they owned and operated "The Pig" for 25 years. During those years, many memories and friendships were made. In his younger years, John enjoyed flying his plane and boating with friends and family at Aqua Harbor. He will forever be remembered for his funny sense of humor, his story telling, his love of history and his gift of never meeting a stranger. John and Margaret were known to always be together. We celebrate because they are finally together again in Heaven. A private service was held on October 4, 2021, at Lee Memorial with Brother Jimmy Henry, officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home oversaw the arrangements. Survivors include his two daughters; Jennifer Johnson (Kevin) of Saltillo, MS; Michelle Dulaney (Brock) of Tupelo, MS; four grandchildren, Cody West, Kelly West, Katy West, and Kailey Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, and his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo MS. For online condolences, visit www.leememorialonline.com
