Margaret Ann Wilhite Blythe, 87, died on May 28, 2021 at Diversicare in Amory. She was born February 7, 1934 in Union County to Grover Cleveland Wilhite, Sr. and Flora Ada Butler Wilhite. She retired after 31 years from East Union Attendance Center, where she was a cafeteria worker. She was a member of Jericho Baptist Church. She was so much to those who loved her. She was a proud military wife who followed her husband to Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico; back to Maine and then to Louisiana before his retirement from the United States Air Force in 1972. She lovingly cared for her children singlehandedly while her husband was stationed overseas or on other military assignments. Her family was her treasure and she had a true servant's heart. She loved us through our troubles first and asked the tough questions later. The important thing was to first know that nothing could make her love us less. She showed us Jesus's love through her actions and deeds on a daily basis. She was known throughout the community as a fabulous cook. She was often asked to make the dressing for the annual thanksgiving dinner at church. Even after she retired from the cafeteria; she was still asked to come back every year to help make the dressing for the entire school. Her family will especially miss her enchiladas! Services will be at 11:00 a. m. at Jericho Baptist Church. Her son, Rev. Rickey Blythe will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Jericho Baptist Church Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in care of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Maxdale Blythe of Baldwyn, sons Ronnie Blythe (Donna) of Baldwyn, Rickey Blythe (Reta) of Madison, a daughter, Gail Wood (Kenny) of Guntown. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Kelly Miller (Nathan) of Madison, Brooke Williams (Blake) of Knoxville, TN; Robbie Blythe (Angela) of Flora; Josh Blythe (Tara) of Blue Springs; Whitney Andrews (Scotty) of Ingomar; Katie Blythe of Brandon; Hannah Dunaway (Coty) of Baldwyn; Bailey Herring (Auston) of Amory. She is survived by 17 great grandchildren; Ivie Taylor (Corey), Lexe Morris, Gage Morris, Sami Kate Miller, Halle Jo Blythe, Sawyer Jane Blythe, Arleigh Herring, Finley Herring; Saylor Blythe, Knox Blythe, Layton Blythe, Aubrey Andrews, Case Andrews, Jacie Dunaway, Connor Dunaway, Reece Dunaway, Livvy Dunaway, sister Jean East of Germantown, TN and brother Wayne Wilhite(Patricia) of Baldwyn. She is preceded in death by her parents; 5 sisters, Obera Hall, Charlene Letson, Ruth Smithey, Juanita Little, Helen Thornton and 4 brothers, Loyd Wilhite, Carl Wilhite, Merle Wilhite and Grover Wilhite, JR. Pallbearers will be Robbie Blythe, Joshua Blythe, Nathan Miller, Scotty Andrews, Coty Dunaway, Auston Herring and Blake Williams. Visitation will be from 5-8:00 p.m. Sunday at Waters Funeral Home and one hour before service at Jericho Baptist Church. There will be a graveside service, weather permitting. The service will be streamed live on the Jericho Baptist Church Facebook page. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.