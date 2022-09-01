Mrs. Katherine Fitzgerald Boatner, 88, met her Creator and rejoined loved ones gone ahead on Thursday morning from NMMC-Baldwyn Nursing Center following an extended illness. Known by most as "Kaki", she was born August 15, 1934 in Union County, Ms. to the union of Ellis J. Fitzgerald and Jenny Black Fitzgerald. She married Faybon Sutherland Boatner on August 20, 1950 when she was sixteen years old, and they shared forty seven years before his death in 1997. Katherine worked as a medical office manager employed by Sander's Clinic for many years before retiring. She lived several years at Avonlea and more recently at Baldwyn Nursing Home. Katherine was a member of First Presbyterian Church in New Albany. Always possessing a delightful countenance, Kaki enjoyed life, brought joy to her family and all her friends and lived a purpose-filled life. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Minister Jerry Grammer officiating. Private entombment will follow in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Saturday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www. hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 1 PM Saturday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Robert Earnest "Bobby" Fitzgerald who was killed in WWII, her sister, Mary Elizabeth Dickerson and, recently, her son in law, Robert Kennedy, M.D. Survivors include her son, Michael Faybon Boatner (Vicki) of Alexandria, LA; three daughters, Elizabeth B."Beth" Kennedy of Oxford, Melanie Leigh Dillard of Tupelo, and Laura Katherine Galloway (Jimmy) of Tupelo; two step brothers, Ellis Boyd Fitzgerald of Aurora, IL and Robert Fitzgerald (Jeanne) of Madisonville, LA; grandchildren, John Michael Boatner (Mindy), Natalie Dawn Westerchil (Paul), and twins, Austin Reeves Haney (Alli Maura) and Cody Sutherland Haney (John); four great-grandchildren, Jacob Connor Timshell-Boatner, Elias Boatner, Aiden Boatner, and Katherine Ann Westerchil. Memorials may be sent to Tupelo - Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38801 or NMMC Home Hospice, 422 A East President St., Tupelo, MS. 38801. Condolences to the family may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.