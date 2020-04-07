Raymond Guy Boatner, 72, died Tuesday, April 7,2020 at Diversicare Assisted Living in Tupelo. He was born in New Albany on January 29, 1948 to the late Johnny Guy and Mae Annice Maxey Boatner. He was a retired truck driver for Old Dominion Truck Line. He loved his grandchildren, loved riding horses and hunting. Graveside service will be, Thursday, April 9,2020 at 12:00 Noon at Amaziah Cemetery located at 1163 County Road 10 Hickory Flat, MS 38633. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Ray was survived by his wife Diane Johnson Boatner; two daughters, Tammy Noonan (Mike), Kelli Alford (Jody); two sons, Ricky Boatner (Linda), Jeffrey Boatner (Marisa); one step-daughter, Melissa Pounds (Jason); one sister, Barbara Rhea (Larry); seven grandchildren, Jacob Radigan, Luke Radigan, Kaitie Boatner, Emma Boatner, Jayce Boatner, Jolyn Alford and Bailee Alford. He was preceded in death by his parents. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

