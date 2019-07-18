HOLLY SPRINGS -- Marquis' Lettrell Boga, 24, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Hwy 4 West automobile accident in Ashland. Services will be on Saturday July 20, 2019 12 Noon at Hopewell # 1 M B Church 365 Bonner St Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday July 19, 2019 4:00-7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Bowen Cemetery Holly Springs Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of Services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.