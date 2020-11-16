Clyde Lee Boga Sr, 94, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Private Graveside. Services will be on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Bowen Cemetery 498 Govan Ave Holly Springs . Visitation will be on Friday November 20,2020 4:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral is in charge of services.

